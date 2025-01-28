© 2025 WVPE
Three dead, including suspect, after Elkhart Martin's shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 28, 2025 at 1:54 AM EST
The Jackson Boulevard Martin's Supermarket store in Elkhart.
Provided
The Jackson Boulevard Martin's Supermarket store in Elkhart.

Elkhart’s Homicide Unit this morning continues investigating a shooting at the Jackson Boulevard Martin’s Supermarket store Monday evening. It left three people dead, including the suspect, and two police officers were shot but survived.

Around 5:30 p.m. someone called 911 from the employee break room to report gunshots in the store. A dispatcher stayed on the phone with the employee as officers rushed to the scene. Police said they arrived and chased a suspect outside the store, exchanging gunfire with him and killing him.

Saying they hadn’t yet notified the victims’ families, police this morning still hadn’t released the names of the two people killed inside the store, the suspect, or the two officers hit. They said one officer had been released from the hospital and the other was in fair but stable condition.

The incident was a tragic reminder of what happened 11 years ago at the East Bristol Street Martin’s. In 2014 22-year-old Shawn Bair opened fire in the store, also killing two people, an employee and a customer, before police stormed the store and shot and killed him.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
