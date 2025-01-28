Three dead, including suspect, after Elkhart Martin's shooting

Elkhart’s Homicide Unit this morning continues investigating a shooting at the Jackson Boulevard Martin’s Supermarket store Monday evening. It left three people dead, including the suspect, and two police officers were shot but survived.

Around 5:30 p.m. someone called 911 from the employee break room to report gunshots in the store. A dispatcher stayed on the phone with the employee as officers rushed to the scene. Police said they arrived and chased a suspect outside the store, exchanging gunfire with him and killing him.

Saying they hadn’t yet notified the victims’ families, police this morning still hadn’t released the names of the two people killed inside the store, the suspect, or the two officers hit. They said one officer had been released from the hospital and the other was in fair but stable condition.

The incident was a tragic reminder of what happened 11 years ago at the East Bristol Street Martin’s. In 2014 22-year-old Shawn Bair opened fire in the store, also killing two people, an employee and a customer, before police stormed the store and shot and killed him.