The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Marshall County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect following a vehicle chase Sunday…
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
Two people have now been charged in a South Bend shooting that involved a 4-year-old child. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, officers responded to an incident in the…
A suspect is in custody after two women were shot and killed outside of the NHK factory in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon. The shooting began after 4 p.m.…
Following back-to-back shootings in Elkhart earlier this month, Mayor Rod Roberson issued a video statement on Monday denouncing gun violence in the city.…
One man was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning at Heritage Square in Granger.In a news release, St. Joseph County…
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life.…
SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the second shooting death of a juvenile bald eagle in western Indiana this year.…
A Colorado police officer killed while responding to a grocery store mass shooting was a Ball State University alumnus. Eric Talley earned both a…
Metro Homicide is investigating after a Monday morning shooting left an 18-year-old dead. Investigators are seeking help from the public to locate two…