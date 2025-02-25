Elkhart council member starts Democrats-only gun club

An Elkhart Common Council member is starting a Democrats-only gun club.

Democratic Elkhart Common Council member Aaron Mishler, a 36-year-old registered nurse, grew up around guns and likes them for security and sport. His father, a Vietnam veteran, taught him how to shoot, and Mishler served eight years in the Indiana National Guard.

Pew Research in July reported that 45% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents say they own a gun, compared with 20% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Mishler says many Democrats tell him they want to shoot and enjoy their Second Amendment rights but that many ranges are full of folks on the opposite side of the political spectrum. This week he launched a new Facebook page called “Dem’ Guns” Elkhart County Democratic Gun Club. Details of the plan remain tentative but he’s seeing interest.

"It's been active for 24 hours and has 53 members so far," Mishler said.

Mishler said Republicans or conservative independents aren’t allowed.

"This group allows people to, like hey, I know this guy, we're going to go to the range, we're going to have a good time and I really don't have to worry about getting into a political discussion or anything like that."