There are nearly half a dozen Republicans vying to become the next Indiana state treasurer, an unusually high number for a statewide office like…
Southwest Michigan congressman Fred Upton says his office has been getting death threats since he voted for the bipartisan infrastructure last week.Upton,…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more Republican and the…
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz announced her official re-election bid this week.The Fort Wayne native hopes to continue a four-decade streak for…
Indiana Senate Republicans rejected all proposed changes to their redistricting map Thursday that had been prompted by public concerns.Amendments offered…
Indiana Senate GOP leaders say they are prepared to make changes to their proposed Senate redistricting map after they get public input next…
A panel of lawmakers made minor changes to state House and Congressional redistricting maps Monday.The House Elections Committee then voted to send the…
One political scientist’s analysis of the proposed Indiana House redistricting map says it’s just as skewed towards Republicans as the map drawn 10 years…
Indiana House Republicans are working with a national GOP redistricting attorney as they prepare to redraw the state’s legislative district lines.Attorney…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to longtime football coach Lou Holtz. Trump made the…