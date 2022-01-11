-
Members of the religious coalition Faith in Indiana gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to do two things: call on Gov. Eric Holcomb to use part of…
St. Joseph Co. Police have released information about a drug raid in Granger earlier this week that resulted in seizures of drugs, guns and cash. So far…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included funds to implement a complete firearms ban in the state Capitol in her state budget…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A small group of gun-toting demonstrators showed up at Michigan's Capitol, dwarfed by law enforcement on high alert after this…
UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2021):LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has banned the open carry of guns in the state Capitol a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S.…
Voting at polling precincts in Michigan begins Tuesday with some of the rules still being sorted out.Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s now too late to…
BREAKING: A Michigan judge has struck down Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s ban on the open carry of guns at polling places on Election Day. Court of…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A commission that oversees the Michigan Capitol has formed a committee to study whether to ban or restrict guns inside the building.…
BREAKING: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says guns may be banned in the state Capitol. Nessel said so in a letter today (Fri) to the Michigan…
A Department of Child Services oversight bill is dramatically scaled back. Syringe exchanges are given a little extra time. And a consensus has been…