Michigan News

Some schools to require parents to sign safer gun storage forms in wake of Oxford shooting

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published February 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST
Some school districts are taking steps to ask parents to make sure their kids can't get access to guns at home, after a shooting at Oxford High School on November 30 took the lives of four students.

Experts are concerned about increasing rates of gun violence as a cause of death for children.

They say children who use guns in violent acts often get the weapons from their own homes, as it's alleged the Oxford High School shooter did.

Starting next year, Bloomfield Hills Schools is planning to require parents to acknowledge receiving information on safer gun storage — including the importance of storing firearms locked up, unloaded, and separate from ammunition.

Birmingham Public Schools recently passed a similar measure, and Royal Oak schools and Ann Arbor Public Schools are considering similar measures.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
