Kemp pleads guilty in Washington state mall parking lot shooting

Former Concord High School and NBA basketball star Shawn Kemp pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Takoma, Washington shopping mall parking lot shooting.

The Seattle Times reports the 55-year-old Kemp had been charged with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and could have faced a lengthy prison term. In 2023 prosecutors said he fired his revolver at an SUV because he believed someone in the vehicle had stolen his phone.

Kemp damaged the vehicle but no one was injured. He told police he shot in self-defense after someone shot at him. One of the men in the vehicle is serving a prison sentence for shooting at another man he thought was Kemp in another incident.

Kemp’s trial had been set to begin Tuesday but just before jury selection he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault.

Kemp, a six-time NBA all-star with the Seattle SuperSonics, retired in 2003. He owns two cannabis dispensaries in Seattle.

He graduated from Concord in 1988 and is enshrined in the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame.

Kemp will be sentenced August 22. Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence him to nine months in jail, a year in community corrections, and to pay restitution.