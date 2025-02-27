Mishawaka man charged in shooting of son and son's girlfriend

A Mishawaka man faces murder and attempted murder charges after police say he shot and killed his son’s girlfriend and wounded his son during a violent argument early Wednesday.

Police responded to the 700 block of Division Street around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and screaming. Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Asia Phillip and 23-year-old Tyrees Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. Phillip was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while Brown underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

Narles Brown Sr., 45, was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder in Phillip’s death and attempted murder for shooting his son. Brown also faces firearm enhancement charges.

According to court documents, a witness said Brown and his son were arguing before the shooting. Brown allegedly retrieved a handgun from his closet and followed his son and Phillip outside. Investigators said Brown admitted to firing at his son first and then turning his weapon on Phillip.

An initial hearing for Brown is scheduled for March 6. He is in custody but refused to attend court. His attorney entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, and Brown is being held without bond.

An autopsy for Phillip is scheduled for tomorrow in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Police said there is no further threat to the public, and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department or Crime Stoppers.