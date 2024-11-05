Elkhart restaurant owner dies in Sunday morning shooting

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of Romulo Jesus Reyes Osuna, which occurred outside a Halloween party early Sunday morning in Elkhart. Osuna, one of the owners of Madrid Tokio Fusion, a Spanish-Japanese fusion restaurant in downtown Elkhart, was killed.

In a statement, Osuna’s family described him as “an extraordinary friend and a pillar in our community. Always willing to help anyone in need, he touched countless lives with his charisma and kindness.”

Madrid Tokio Fusion, which opened in June on the corner of Main and Division streets, features a menu combining classic Spanish dishes and sushi. The restaurant has remained closed since the incident, and its future is uncertain.

Another person was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, officials said.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.