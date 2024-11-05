© 2024 WVPE
Elkhart restaurant owner dies in Sunday morning shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
Madrid Tokio Fusion in downtown Elkhart closed because of the death of owner, Romulo Jesus Reyes Osuna.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
Madrid Tokio Fusion in downtown Elkhart closed because of the death of owner, Romulo Jesus Reyes Osuna.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of Romulo Jesus Reyes Osuna, which occurred outside a Halloween party early Sunday morning in Elkhart. Osuna, one of the owners of Madrid Tokio Fusion, a Spanish-Japanese fusion restaurant in downtown Elkhart, was killed.

In a statement, Osuna’s family described him as “an extraordinary friend and a pillar in our community. Always willing to help anyone in need, he touched countless lives with his charisma and kindness.”

Madrid Tokio Fusion, which opened in June on the corner of Main and Division streets, features a menu combining classic Spanish dishes and sushi. The restaurant has remained closed since the incident, and its future is uncertain.

Another person was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, officials said.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
