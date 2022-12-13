Elkhart Public Safety board approves contract between FOP and city

The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement today that will increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart. The agreement includes several changes, most notably for compensation. The adjustment will be more in line with what neighboring law enforcement agencies pay officers. Plus, there will also be a double-time hourly pay rate. This will be for officers working overtime for posted city-sponsored events or overtime caused by manpower issues.