-
The Board of Public Safety in Anderson, Indiana, has cleared a police officer of wrongdoing who was captured on video using what many say looks like a…
-
The City of South Bend announced a new member of the Board of Public Safety during a community meeting Thursday night. Residents gathered at the South…
-
South Bend residents gathered Thursday night for the final community meeting in a series for the public to give input on the City’s police practices. The…
-
Black Lives Matter South Bend held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss their expectations for the citizen that will sit on the City’s Board of Public…
-
Today a spokesman for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced a deadline extension for individuals who want to serve on the city's Board of Public…
-
With the hashtag “Erica’s Movement” on posters, South Bend community members marched from South Bend’s County-City building to the police station,…