Some residents impacted by the August flood may have more time to file an application for state disaster relief after a Tuesday deadline this week — including those in the Ravenswood neighborhood in Indianapolis.

Gov. Mike Braun said in a social media post that he’s directing the state to work with qualified residents to get the help they need.

“Even though deadline is passed, I’ve instructed DHS to ensure those qualified individuals who had technical difficulties are still able to access the relief they need,” Braun wrote.

After an official disaster declaration, the State Disaster Relief Fund helps people when personal insurance and federal subsidies are unavailable. The state opened this fund related to the August floods, but the window ended on Nov. 24.

Braun credited State Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) for bringing it to his attention.

His action came after multiple Indianapolis City-County Councilors said they sent him a letter Nov. 24 raising awareness of reports that Ravenswood residents had encountered technical difficulties with the application.

“It is truly hard to overstate the scale of loss that some of our constituents are experiencing,” the councilors wrote.

The letter notes that some residents have been asked to re-start applications after submitting them, including senior citizens who needed help. It also noted “woeful understaffing among IDHS personnel assigned to assist these victims with the application process.”

The letter requested the governor extend the SDRF application by at least 30 days for residents in Marion County and across Indiana to have additional time. It was signed by councilors Vop Osili, Dan Boots, Nick Roberts and Brienne Delaney.

Indianapolis officials, including councilors, have taken actions to help with flood recovery. On Oct. 30, Mayor Joe Hogsett issued an executive order extending a waiver of permit fees in flood-affected areas. The council also approved a special resolution in early November honoring flood responders and residents, as well as calling for a thorough, transparent After Action Review.

Braun’s social media post does not include details about how long IDHS will work with residents who encountered difficulties submitting their applications or who is qualified.

“DHS is assisting anyone that experienced technical difficulties to get the help they need. Residents should contact 211 for assistance,” Griffin Reid, a spokesperson for the governor, said in an email.

Earlier this week, Braun also announced additional housing assistance for flood-impacted residents.

The state created an online resource hub for residents impacted by the floods with information about programs and support. Marion County compiled local resources .