© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Grab your shovels. Here's what you need to know ahead of this week's big snowstorm.

Michigan Radio | By Paulette Parker
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Jill Wellington
/
Pixabay

The National Weather Service is predicting a massive storm from the South Plains to the Great Lakes this week.

In Michigan, winter storm watches have been issued, and are in place from late Tuesday night until Thursday evening. That could mean heavy snowfall and difficult traveling conditions throughout the state, mostly in southern lower Michigan.

According to the Weather Service, rain will change over to snow and increase in coverage Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A prolonged period of snowfall will then continue Wednesday and Thursday. Portions of southeast Michigan along and south of the I-69 corridor can expect to see around eight to 10 inches of snow.

Officials are warning the hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute on both Wednesday and Thursday. Michiganders are cautioned to drive slowly, and carry a winter survival kit in their cars at all times.

With any potentially hazardous weather conditions, the National Weather Service advises that if you don't need to be outside, stay inside.

You can check the DTE or Consumers Energy outage centers for the latest information on power outages, if they occur.

Here's what the most heavily impacted region can expect from this storm:

While you're here, you can check out some of our previous coverage on winter weather that may come in handy over the next few days:

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Michigan News
Paulette Parker
Paulette is a blogger for Michigan Radio's State of Opportunity project, which looks at kids from low-income families and what it takes to get them ahead. She previously interned as a reporter in the Michigan Radio newsroom.
See stories by Paulette Parker