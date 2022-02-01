Grab your shovels. Here's what you need to know ahead of this week's big snowstorm.

The National Weather Service is predicting a massive storm from the South Plains to the Great Lakes this week.

In Michigan, winter storm watches have been issued, and are in place from late Tuesday night until Thursday evening. That could mean heavy snowfall and difficult traveling conditions throughout the state, mostly in southern lower Michigan.

Heavy snowfall looks increasingly likely for much of S Lwr MI from Tue PM into Thu PM. Since the previous update, snowfall amounts have been expanded north, with heaviest snowfall still likeliest along/south of the I-94 corridor. Please check for later forecast updates. #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/rA2PW72Th5 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) January 31, 2022

According to the Weather Service, rain will change over to snow and increase in coverage Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A prolonged period of snowfall will then continue Wednesday and Thursday. Portions of southeast Michigan along and south of the I-69 corridor can expect to see around eight to 10 inches of snow.

Officials are warning the hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute on both Wednesday and Thursday. Michiganders are cautioned to drive slowly, and carry a winter survival kit in their cars at all times.

With any potentially hazardous weather conditions, the National Weather Service advises that if you don't need to be outside, stay inside.

You can check the DTE or Consumers Energy outage centers for the latest information on power outages, if they occur.

Here's what the most heavily impacted region can expect from this storm:

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for most of Southeast Michigan. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Stay tuned for forecast updates. pic.twitter.com/abMTqXTBjJ — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 31, 2022

