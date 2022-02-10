Ambassador Bridge delays continue as protests over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions persist

A protest that began over Canada’s requirement that all truck drivers who cross into the U.S. be fully vaccinated has delayed travel over the Ambassador Bridge for more than two days.

The bridge connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, and is the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

In a Wednesday press conference, Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno said that about 100 people were protesting in the city. The demonstration caused delays in both Detroit and Canada.

Officials have advised drivers to take the Blue Water Bridge between Port Huron and Sarnia or the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. But the Blue Water Bridge has also been the site of backups caused by protests, and the tunnel has cargo restrictions for truckers.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he remains very concerned about the lasting impact these protests will have on the region.

"Every hour this protest continues, our community hurts. Thousands of workers feed their families because of the commerce made possible by the Ambassador Bridge," Dilkins said. "Hundreds of local auto parts companies stay in business because of the movement of goods across the Ambassador Bridge."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a Wednesday press conference that the Biden Administration is watching the situation "very closely."

"The Ambassador Bridge is Canada’s busiest link to the United States, and it accounts for about 25% of trade between the two countries," she said. "The blockade poses a risk to supply chains for the auto industry because the bridge is a key conduit for motor vehicles, components and parts, and delays risk disrupting auto production."

