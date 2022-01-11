-
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years of a…
-
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9 PMUprisings and riots by African Americans in 1967 left white people shocked and surprised. A presidential commission was…
-
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan health department said Sunday that 11 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Michigan overall, though no new deaths were…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit…
-
DETROIT (AP) — A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed medical site in response to the coronavirus. The federal government says…
-
Tesla will be able to sell and service its vehicles in the back yard of Detroit's three automakers under a lawsuit settlement, a person briefed on the…
-
DETROIT (AP) — The second Democratic presidential debates will be held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.The Democratic National Committee announced the location…
-
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Officials say a woman allegedly tried to open an exit aboard a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit but was restrained by fellow…
-
Detroit celebrates the life of Aretha Franklin on Friday, August 31st at 10 a.m. EST. Over two dozen people -- including heads of state, a record mogul,…