Delta Airlines brings back flights between South Bend, Detroit starting in September

Traveling from South Bend to Detroit will soon become easier with Delta Airlines bringing back flights from South Bend to Detroit.

South Bend International Airport announced on Monday flights to and from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will start up on Sept. 10.

The announcement comes after Delta cancelled the South Bend-Detroit route in November citing a pilot shortage. The CEO of South Bend's airport Mike Daigle at the time said the Detroit route was often "very, very full" of passengers making connecting flights to the east coast.

The new route will see a daily morning flight leaving from South Bend at 8:05 a.m. and an evening flight which leaves Detroit at 7:45 p.m.