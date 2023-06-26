© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Delta Airlines brings back flights between South Bend, Detroit starting in September

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
Justin Hicks / WVPE Public Radio
/

Traveling from South Bend to Detroit will soon become easier with Delta Airlines bringing back flights from South Bend to Detroit.

South Bend International Airport announced on Monday flights to and from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will start up on Sept. 10.

The announcement comes after Delta cancelled the South Bend-Detroit route in November citing a pilot shortage. The CEO of South Bend's airport Mike Daigle at the time said the Detroit route was often "very, very full" of passengers making connecting flights to the east coast.

The new route will see a daily morning flight leaving from South Bend at 8:05 a.m. and an evening flight which leaves Detroit at 7:45 p.m.

Tags
WVPE News South BendSouth Bend International AirportDelta AirlinesDetroitDetroit Airport
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek