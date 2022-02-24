Here's what Michigan elected officials are saying about Russia and new U.S. sanctions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)

We are closely monitoring the developing situation in Ukraine. I am staying connected with leadership and our Ukrainian communities here in Michigan, and I’m thinking of all those impacted. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 24, 2022

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, as well as the subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

I unequivocally condemn Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine – an appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and democracy itself.



READ my full statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pPbkFBWK8P — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 24, 2022

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as the subcommittee on International Trade and Global Competitiveness.

I share the horror of the many Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan of this brutal, unprovoked, & unjustified attack by President Putin on the people of Ukraine. America will stand strong with our allies to do everything we can to protect their freedom and independence and save lives. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) February 24, 2022

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-District 1) is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Energy security is National security. https://t.co/vBMCTN4963 — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 24, 2022

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-District 2)

Putin must be held accountable. We must restore American energy independence to counter Russia, support our allies, & lower costs here at home. President Biden needs to embrace American energy! Watch my full interview on @FoxFriendsFirst: https://t.co/ddsTJyPZXJ #PrayForUkraine — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) February 24, 2022

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-District 3) is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

My statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/c5giE6ov7l — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 24, 2022

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-District 4)

Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine to oppress the free people who live there and to take their country from them. The consequences for this invasion must be swift and I stand ready to support harsh sanctions on Putin and his officials for this attack. — Rep. John Moolenaar (@RepMoolenaar) February 22, 2022

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-District 5)

Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine, an independent and democratic nation, threatens peace and stability in Europe and around the globe. America stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are the victims of this unprovoked attack. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) February 24, 2022

Rep. Fred Upton (R-District 6)

THREAD: I support all efforts to impose swift and crippling sanctions on Russia. Primarily targeting their energy sector and further efforts to expand American energy (1/2) — Rep. Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) February 24, 2022

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-District 7) released a written statement on Twitter, as well as this video of him speaking from Belgium after meeting with European leaders.

I am in Brussels today and wanted to report back on our meetings with European leaders. America stands with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/x2KSPbMaOM — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) February 24, 2022

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-District 8) is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and Homeland Security Committee, as well as is the Chair and Vice Chair of the subcommittees on Intelligence and Counterterrorism and on Readiness, respectively.

Firing artillery or missiles into Ukraine makes clear that Putin has his own distorted, delusional view of the world. He’s lying about the need for military operations to propagandize his own people — and he’s taking us into a very serious and dangerous chapter. 1/4 — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 24, 2022

Rep. Andy Levin (D-District 9) released a written statement on Twitter, as well as a video on a meeting livestreamed on Facebook of a discussion with some of his American Ukrainian constituents. He is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

I’m live now on Facebook discussing the latest update with my Ukrainian American constituents. https://t.co/662n03EvEX — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) February 24, 2022

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-District 10) released over 20 tweets responding to the situation, many of which criticized the Biden administration for not taking more drastic action or increasing measures to lessen harms on the U.S. economy and consumers. She also released this statement and is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Read my statement on the situation in Ukraine ⬇ pic.twitter.com/bHsV8XX2oF — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) February 24, 2022

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-District 11)

My heart is with the people of Ukraine and our Ukrainian community here in SE Michigan. We will hold Putin accountable for these heinous and unprovoked actions that violate Ukraine’s national sovereignty. The world is watching. #StandWithUkraine — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) February 24, 2022

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-District 12)

Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified declaration of war against the sovereign nation of Ukraine calls for an immediate, strong, and coordinated response from the U.S. and our allies.



Praying for the people of Ukraine. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) February 24, 2022

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-District 13) had not released a statement to her website, Twitter account or Facebook page by the time of publication.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-District 14)

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is an abhorrent violation of international law. The United States and our allies must have a strong, coordinated response against Putin’s unjustified actions.



My prayers are with the people of Ukraine. — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) February 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio