© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Michigan expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage for moms and babies

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published May 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT
Sono Tamaki
/
Creative Commons

New mothers and their children who are enrolled in Medicaid will now be covered for a full 12-month postpartum period.

Medicaid's current postpartum plan covers mothers and their newborns for two to three months.

This new expanded coverage will allow new mothers to undergo postpartum depression screenings and receive needed treatment.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes this will improve long-term outcomes for moms and babies and close health disparities in the state.

Michigan health officials say that half of the state's maternal deaths were preventable.

The governor has budgeted around $20 million for this expansion and says it will benefit an estimated 35,000 pregnant and postpartum people in Michigan.

The state health department says all mothers currently enrolled in Medicaid will automatically receive the 12-month coverage.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News postpartum coverageMedicaidMedicaid expansionLocal
Briana Rice