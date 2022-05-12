© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Antisemitic incidents more than double in Michigan in 2021

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published May 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
Incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault targeting Jewish people more than doubled in Michigan last year, according to the Anti Defamation League's annual audit.

Carolyn Normandin is Regional Director of ADL Michigan. She said the increase was fueled in part by people becoming more fearful during the pandemic, causing them to lash out against minorities.

"It's a global phenomenon," she said, adding that the political divisiveness in the U.S. also is part of the explanation.

As to what people can do, she said people should always report incidents of antisemitism, either to local law enforcement, or to ADL. And she said they should not be silent when witnessing antisemitism or other bigotry.

"If anybody says anything that smacks of antisemitism or of racism or of homophobia, or any of the other hateful types of rhetoric that's around, they should call it out, they should not accept it," she said. "We do not have to allow hatred to become normalized in the state of Michigan."

Incidents in the ADL audit are investigated by the group to confirm their authenticity. The 2021 audit found 104 incidents of harassment of Jewish people in Michigan in 2021, and eight incidents of vandalism.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
