Five Michigan GOP candidates for governor disqualified by state board

A state board has disqualified five Republican candidates for governor from the August primary ballot due to forged and otherwise invalid signatures.

The Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on each candidate.

That means the candidates will have to go to court if they want to get on the ballot. One candidate, state Police Captain Mike Brown, has already dropped out.

The disqualified candidates are former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Perry Johnson, Donna Brandenburg, and Michael Markey.

Republicans who will appear on the ballot are chiropractor Garrett Soldano, businessman Kevin Rinke, real estate broker Ryan Kelley, minister Ralph Rebandt, and businessperson Tudor Dixon.

