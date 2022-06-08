GOP gubernatorial candidate who lost ballot bid in MI Supreme Court asks federal court to take case

After losing in state court, a Republican gubernatorial candidate disqualified from his party's primary ballot has taken his case to federal court.

Businessman Perry Johnson was one of five Republican candidates for governor to be booted from the ballot for the August 2 election after state officials found they lacked enough valid petition signatures.

Last Friday’s deadline for finalizing ballots has already passed, but a federal lawsuit filed by Johnson on Monday argues his due process rights have been violated. Johnson's suit asks a judge to temporarily halt the printing of ballots and to ensure his name is included on them.

Michigan’s Supreme Court has previously rejected arguments from Johnson and other disqualified candidates. Five Republicans — Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Ralph Rebandt, and Garret Soldano — remain on the ballot to challenge Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

