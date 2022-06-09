© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Kent County prosecutor to announce whether police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya will be charged

Michigan Radio | By Emma Winowiecki ,
The Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
A screenshot of a police dash cam showing Patrick Lyoya and Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr moments before Schurr shoots Lyoya.
Grand Rapids Police Department
/
A screenshot of a police dash cam showing Patrick Lyoya and Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr moments before Schurr shoots Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 after a traffic stop and a struggle. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black.

Video of the incident shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his "charging decision" at a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News Localpolice shootingGrand Rapids
Emma Winowiecki
Emma is currently the online news intern at Michigan Radio. In addition to covering news, she assists with The Environment Report and other programs. Emma is a senior at the University of Michigan majoring in Communication Studies and Screen Arts & Cultures, and plans to pursue radio and digital journalism in the future. When she's not at Michigan Radio, Emma can be found at various coffee shops around Ann Arbor.
See stories by Emma Winowiecki
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press