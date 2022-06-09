Kent County prosecutor to announce whether police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya will be charged

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 after a traffic stop and a struggle. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black.

Video of the incident shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his "charging decision" at a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.