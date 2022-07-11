Promote the Vote says it's confident in signatures to get on November ballot

The coalition behind a ballot question aimed at growing voter access in Michigan says it’s confident the measure will appear on the November ballot.

The group, Promote the Vote, isn’t yet revealing how many signatures it has collected ahead of Monday’s deadline to turn them in.

But executive director Micheal Davis said the group has “more than enough” to shield the proposed constitutional amendment from scrutiny.

“Promote the Vote ’22 put in strong — put in place very strong safeguards and a thorough signature verification process to ensure that we have a high validity and quality of our signatures, including prescreening and thoroughly examining for duplicate signatures,” Davis said.

If Promote the Vote succeeds in making it into the state constitution, it would guarantee the right to vote without an ID through a signed statement, and it would provide 9 days of early in-person voting. It would also require the state to fund postage for absentee ballots and applications.

