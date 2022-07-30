© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Michigan to use all its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine for first doses

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published July 30, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
Photos of monkeypox lesions
Centers for Disease Control
Photos of monkeypox lesions

Michigan will use its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine for first doses, and wait to give people second doses later.

That's the Michigan health department's strategy for addressing the global outbreak instate.

As of July 29, Michigan had 37 known cases of monkeypox infection in the current outbreak.

The virus starts with a fever and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash, then lesions.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling.

Currently many cases, both in Michigan and nationally, are among men who have sex with men.

The state has received a limited number of 3,800 doses of vaccine from the federal government — and plans to use all of them for first doses for people who may have been exposed. The typical vaccine schedule calls for a second dose 28 days after the first dose.

The state will wait for another shipment before offering second doses later.

Officials said people who think they were exposed should contact their local health department.

Tags

Michigan News MonkeypoxMDHHSmonkeypox vaccineLocal
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
See stories by Tracy Samilton