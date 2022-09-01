Michigan congressional candidates hold listening sessions as campaign season ramps up

Michigan’s congressional races garnered a visit from a national Republican leader Wednesday.

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stumped in Michigan alongside Republican candidates hoping to represent the southeast and middle portions of the state.

At the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy in Madison Heights, McCarthy said the candidates could help Republicans win a majority in the U.S. House this fall.

“I hope you get the understanding that I came here with 70 days to go, and it won’t be my last time coming here. Because the quality of the candidates of what we have running is too important based upon where the country is today,” McCarthy said.

The visit with candidates John James, Paul Junge, state Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), and Martell Bivings came on the same day a Democratic representative running for re-election also brought federal officials to Michigan.

Elissa Slotkin (D-MI 8) brought the national cyber director to Lansing for a student-focused listening session in her new district.

Slotkin said cybersecurity has been a main concern for her constituents—especially with ransomware attacks on schools.

“These bad guys have tried to get the data of these K-through-12 students. I mean, when you hear that, it feels like certainly part of my responsibility to get more protection for our local institutions,” Slotkin said.

During the event, Slotkin and others heard local students share their experiences and thoughts on how to better cybersecurity education and fill an estimated thousands of open jobs.

