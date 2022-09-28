Dixon: End in-school discussion of sex or gender before 3rd grade

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Tuesday that some teachers in Michigan are exposing young students to inappropriate sexual education materials, and called for new — but unspecified — restrictions to stop that from happening.

But Dixon, who is trailing incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer badly in both polls and fundraising, also offered no instances of teachers or other school personnel sharing inappropriate materials with younger students. Neither did she give any any specific remedy other than to work with the Legislature to ban curriculum that deals with sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through the third grade.

“Parents deserve to know that their tax dollars aren’t being used to indoctrinate their children with radical sex and gender ideas before they’re even old enough to know what sex is,” she told a gathering in front of the state Capitol.

An EPIC-MRA poll conducted for The Detroit Free Press that was released Thursday showed undecided voters shifting to Whitmer, and that abortion and the economy were the top issues.

With the election six weeks away, Dixon has been trying to move the discussion away from reproductive rights as ads supporting Whitmer have pounded the GOP nominee on her opposition to abortion, including in cases of rape or incest.

The Whitmer campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the Dixon event.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.