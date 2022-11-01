MSU Trustees appoint Teresa Woodruff to serve as interim president

Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Provost Teresa Woodruff as the school’s interim president.

The board selected Woodruff following weeks of tension between community members and trustees.

Board chairperson Dianne Byrum says trustees consulted with various community groups to hear what they wanted from the interim president.

The provost’s name consistently came up as an internal MSU candidate with academic experience who could begin serving immediately.

Woodruff says she wants to bring unity to campus and continue making progress for the university.

“While this is a heavy moment for our institution, I'm convinced and confident that together we will persevere and continue to not only uphold but to advance our shared mission,” she said.

Byrum says the board intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent president. Provost Woodruff will be eligible to apply.

