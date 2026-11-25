Thousands of young people may soon learn how much money they are receiving from the Flint water settlement.

When the more than $600 million settlement fund was set up by the State of Michigan and others in 2020, the bulk of the money was earmarked for the youngest victims of the Flint water crisis.

Flint’s drinking water source was switched to the Flint River in 2014. The improperly treated river water damaged aging pipes, releasing lead and other contaminants into Flint’s tap water. Flint returned to a Detroit-supplied water system 18 months later.

But tens of thousands of people, including children, had already been exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water. Lead is linked to serious health problems, particularly in young children, including developmental and behavioral issues.

In a federal court filing Tuesday, Special Master Deborah Greenspan wrote a structured settlement program has been established to preserve the funds for minor claimants.

“Under the Amended Settlement Agreement (“ASA”), consistent with Michigan law, the payments to current minors must be distributed through a mechanism that will preserve the funds for the minor’s benefit," Greenspan wrote. "The ASA provides that payments can be made in the form of a structured settlement or to a court approved trust. There are two court approved trusts for Flint Case Water Settlement claimants – a Special Needs Trust and a Settlement Preservation Trust. The structured settlement program has been established, and the Court has previously approved the form of fund settlement agreement and periodic payment options offered to eligible minor claimants."

She said there are approximately 4,400 claims from minors included in this payment group, with letters going out starting this week.

The process of getting to this point has been complicated as the claims administrator has struggled to get needed signatures and other documents from all the people who originally qualified for a share of the money.