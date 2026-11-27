Michigan is trying a new tool to attract business investment.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a new grant program this month to help with project costs like buying land, equipment, and technology.

To be eligible for MiGROW grants, businesses must pay at least 75% of new workers the regional median wage or more. The number of new jobs has to equal at least 1% of what’s already available in the county.

The grants program will cover up to a quarter of a new project’s costs, with a maximum award of $1 million.

MEDC spokesperson Michelle Grinnell said inflation and higher business costs can sometimes create a “gap” that can block companies from growing in Michigan.

“If there’s a great company that wants to expand in a community here in Michigan but there is a barrier to doing that, or it will cost them less money to do a similar expansion at a facility in a different state, this grant helps ensure that we can keep that investment and those jobs here in Michigan,” Grinnell said.

The new MiGROW grants are replacing the expired Michigan Business Development Program. That program, which had a maximum award of $10 million, expired at the end of September. State lawmakers didn’t set aside money to continue it.

Grinnell maintains the business development program was successful. A report from Fiscal Year 2025 suggests the projects it sponsored had created 7,955 permanent jobs at that point.

MiGrow comes at a time when lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have become skeptical of business incentives. Critics have argued the state shouldn’t be paying private businesses to build here.

Grinnell said MiGROW meets the current moment.

“We’ve really leaned into the mandate that we have heard loud and clear to support Michigan, and small businesses and Michigan businesses across the state, and it is also sized appropriately to the funding that we were appropriated from our policymakers for the fiscal year,” she said.

The grants will prioritize projects in industries like manufacturing, engineering, and energy.

Grinnell said a regional approach will also help projects get buy-in from local communities. Previous MEDC grant recipients like a failed battery plant in Mecosta County got significant local pushback.

Grinnell said the state will claw back any money it spends on projects that don’t follow through on their requirements.

“We know that the vast majority of projects are successful. The projects that do not move forward are the exception to the rule. But we have built in the performance in this to ensure that the taxpayer dollars are protected,” she said.