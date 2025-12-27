© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

Special Encore Broadcast ‘The Sauce Live’ EP 45 featuring the Javier Red Quartet January 31st at 12 noon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 27, 2025 at 11:38 AM EST
The Javier Red Quartet
Photo provided by Javier Red
The Javier Red Quartet

Special Encore Broadcast of January 31st at noon. The Sauce Live from Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, IN—hosted by Dawn Burns—presents The Javier Red Quartet. Javier Red is an innovative jazz pianist, bandleader, and entrepreneur from Mexico City, based in Chicago since 2015. Largely self-taught, his artistry has been deeply shaped by ongoing studies with Steve Coleman. His debut album was named to NPR Jazz Critics’ Best of 2019, with additional acclaim from Chicago Reader, All About Jazz, Jazziz, and international press.
Red has performed at major venues and festivals worldwide, including Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Kennedy Center, and Havana Jazz Festival. His quartet—featuring Dakarai Barclay, Jeff Wheaton, and Daniel Gayden—explores rhythm rooted in West African traditions, diverse creative voices, and fresh interpretations of jazz standards.
Tune in for the special encore broadcast Saturday, January 31st at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
Tags
News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming