'The Sauce' EP 59: G. Edwin Robinson, Equity in the Arts, Marques Carroll

Returning for its January installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, January 11 at 12 noon Eastern.

In this episode, Dawn sits down with Gary Edwin Robinson, a New York native who heads the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School and is the recipient of the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award (EITEA), presented by Carnegie Mellon University and The Tony Awards. Robinson received the honor at the Tony Awards on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall.

Dawn is also joined by Dr. Marvin Curtis and Deana Moore of the Equity in the Arts Initiative, along with award-winning trumpeter and composer Marques Carroll, for a dynamic conversation on creativity, access, and artistic excellence.