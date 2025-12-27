‘The Sauce Live’ EP 45 from featuring the Javier Red Quartet January 24th at 12 noon

The Sauce Live from Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, IN—hosted by Dawn Burns—presents The Javier Red Quartet. Javier Red is an innovative jazz pianist, bandleader, and entrepreneur from Mexico City, based in Chicago since 2015. Largely self-taught, his artistry has been deeply shaped by ongoing studies with Steve Coleman. His debut album was named to NPR Jazz Critics’ Best of 2019, with additional acclaim from Chicago Reader, All About Jazz, Jazziz, and international press.

Red has performed at major venues and festivals worldwide, including Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Kennedy Center, and Havana Jazz Festival. His quartet—featuring Dakarai Barclay, Jeff Wheaton, and Daniel Gayden—explores rhythm rooted in West African traditions, diverse creative voices, and fresh interpretations of jazz standards.

Tune in Saturday, January 24 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.