“The Sauce” EP 60: Cheryl “Salt” James, Ernie Paniccioli, Andy James Saturday February 14th at noon

Returning for its January installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, February 14 at 12 noon Eastern.

In this episode, Dawn sits down with Cheryl “Salt” James—iconic rapper, songwriter, and producer, best known as a founding member of the Grammy-winning, pioneering hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. Formed in 1985 with Sandra “Pepa” Denton, the group became one of the first successful all-female rap acts, delivering classic hits like “Push It.”

Dawn also speaks with Brother Ernie Paniccioli, legendary photographer and preeminent visual historian of hip-hop culture, and Andy James, the Australian-born, internationally acclaimed flamenco dancer and jazz vocalist.