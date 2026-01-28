© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

“The Sauce” EP 60: Cheryl “Salt” James, Ernie Paniccioli, Andy James Saturday February 14th at noon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:50 PM EST
Left: Cheryl "Salt" James Center: Ernie Paniccioli Right: Andy James
Cheryl "Salt" James Salt_K&Q press image Ernie Paniccioli photo credit Phototob Photo provided by Andy James
Left: Cheryl "Salt" James Center: Ernie Paniccioli Right: Andy James

Returning for its January installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, February 14 at 12 noon Eastern.

In this episode, Dawn sits down with Cheryl “Salt” James—iconic rapper, songwriter, and producer, best known as a founding member of the Grammy-winning, pioneering hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. Formed in 1985 with Sandra “Pepa” Denton, the group became one of the first successful all-female rap acts, delivering classic hits like “Push It.”

Dawn also speaks with Brother Ernie Paniccioli, legendary photographer and preeminent visual historian of hip-hop culture, and Andy James, the Australian-born, internationally acclaimed flamenco dancer and jazz vocalist.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
Tags
News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithSpecial ProgrammingFeaturefeatures