"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 46 featuring The Harmelodics February 21st at 12 noon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:55 PM EST
The Sauce: Live from Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana—hosted by Dawn Burns—features The Harmolodics, a dynamic trio founded in 2018 by trumpeter and composer Benjamin Green in tribute to legendary innovator Ornette Coleman. Building on Coleman’s harmolodics philosophy, the group reimagines improvisational music through electronics and electro-acoustic experimentation, pushing the boundaries of the traditional trio format.

From meandering textures and soaring melodies to hard-hitting grooves and tender emotional explorations, The Harmolodics deliver fearless, expressive performances rooted in passion and sonic freedom.

The ensemble includes Benjamin Green (trumpet/electronics), David Ward (drums), and Ben Wood (bass).

Tune in Saturday, February 21 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”
