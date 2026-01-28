‘The Sauce Live’ EP 46 featuring The Harmelodics February 21st at 12 noon

The Sauce: Live from Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana—hosted by Dawn Burns—features The Harmolodics, a dynamic trio founded in 2018 by trumpeter and composer Benjamin Green in tribute to legendary innovator Ornette Coleman. Building on Coleman’s harmolodics philosophy, the group reimagines improvisational music through electronics and electro-acoustic experimentation, pushing the boundaries of the traditional trio format.

From meandering textures and soaring melodies to hard-hitting grooves and tender emotional explorations, The Harmolodics deliver fearless, expressive performances rooted in passion and sonic freedom.

The ensemble includes Benjamin Green (trumpet/electronics), David Ward (drums), and Ben Wood (bass).

Tune in Saturday, February 21 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.