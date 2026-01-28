‘The Sauce Live’ EP 47 featuring Bobcat Opossum February 28th at 12 noon

The Sauce: Live from Goshen Brewing Company in Goshen, Indiana—hosted by Dawn Burns—features the captivating duo Bobcat Opossum, comprised of Sean Hoffman and Ellen Coplin. Drawing from Irish, Americana, bluegrass, classical, and old-time traditions, their music blends rich heritage with fresh creativity.

Cellist and keyboardist Ellen Coplin is a lifelong musician, composer, and educator, performing with acclaimed groups Debutants and Soltre. Fiddler Sean Hoffman, a veteran performer and teacher, brings deep roots in bluegrass and Irish music, inspired by master fiddler Brian Conway and generations of American folk traditions.

Together, they create an engaging, heartfelt sound that bridges continents and generations.

Tune in Saturday, February 28 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.