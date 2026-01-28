© 2026 WVPE
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 47 featuring Bobcat Opossum February 28th at 12 noon

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Bobcat Opossum
Photo provided by Bobcat Opossum
Bobcat Opossum

The Sauce: Live from Goshen Brewing Company in Goshen, Indiana—hosted by Dawn Burns—features the captivating duo Bobcat Opossum, comprised of Sean Hoffman and Ellen Coplin. Drawing from Irish, Americana, bluegrass, classical, and old-time traditions, their music blends rich heritage with fresh creativity.

Cellist and keyboardist Ellen Coplin is a lifelong musician, composer, and educator, performing with acclaimed groups Debutants and Soltre. Fiddler Sean Hoffman, a veteran performer and teacher, brings deep roots in bluegrass and Irish music, inspired by master fiddler Brian Conway and generations of American folk traditions.

Together, they create an engaging, heartfelt sound that bridges continents and generations.

Tune in Saturday, February 28 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

