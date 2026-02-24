© 2026 WVPE
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

“The Sauce” EP 61: Brandon Meeks, Alyssa Algood, Chris Kilgore March 14th at Noon est

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 24, 2026 at 2:31 PM EST
Left: Brandon Meeks Center: Alyssa Allgood Right: Craig Kilgore

Returning for its March installment, **The Sauce** with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, February 14 at 12 noon Eastern.
This episode features bassist, composer, and cultural advocate **Brandon Meeks**, whose work is rooted in the tradition, innovation, and spirit of Black American music. Recently awarded Creative Capital’s State of the Art Prize for Indiana, Meeks received a $10,000 unrestricted grant to support his powerful new performance project, *Unsung Giants*.
Dawn also welcomes acclaimed vocalist **Alyssa Allgood**, named a “Rising Star Female Vocalist” in the 2024 and 2025 *DownBeat Magazine* Critics Poll and voted “Best Individual Jazz Musician” in the 2024 *Chicago Reader* Poll.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

Plus, photographer **Craig Kilgore** discusses his exhibition *American Monomyth*, a contemporary glimpse into life along Route 66.
