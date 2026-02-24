“The Sauce” EP 61: Brandon Meeks, Alyssa Algood, Chris Kilgore March 14th at Noon est

Returning for its March installment, **The Sauce** with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, February 14 at 12 noon Eastern.

This episode features bassist, composer, and cultural advocate **Brandon Meeks**, whose work is rooted in the tradition, innovation, and spirit of Black American music. Recently awarded Creative Capital’s State of the Art Prize for Indiana, Meeks received a $10,000 unrestricted grant to support his powerful new performance project, *Unsung Giants*.

Dawn also welcomes acclaimed vocalist **Alyssa Allgood**, named a “Rising Star Female Vocalist” in the 2024 and 2025 *DownBeat Magazine* Critics Poll and voted “Best Individual Jazz Musician” in the 2024 *Chicago Reader* Poll.

Plus, photographer **Craig Kilgore** discusses his exhibition *American Monomyth*, a contemporary glimpse into life along Route 66.

