‘The Sauce Live’ EP 49 featuring Seth Bernard March 28th at 12 noon est

The Sauce: Live from Goshen Brewing Company in Goshen, Indiana—hosted by Dawn Burns—features musician and environmental justice activist Seth Bernard .

Like many artists, Bernard embraces the dynamic, audience-centered, never-to-be-repeated magic of live performance. “A live show is like something that’s putting vibrations out into the universe, into the ether,” he says—capturing the spirit of connection that fuels his work.

Experience his powerful live set and an engaging conversation about music, community, and activism.

Tune in Saturday, March 28 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE (88.1 FM) for this special edition of The Sauce: Live .