'The Sauce Live' with Dawn Burns EP 48: 'The First 48' March 21 at 12 noon est

The Sauce Live with Dawn Burns takes you on a vibrant look back at some of the most iconic performances from the past year. Featured artists include blues powerhouse Toronzo Cannon, the dynamic Abbie Thomas and The Crazy Hearts, and The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective led by José Guzmán Borrero.

These performances were captured live at regional venues including The Acorn, Ignition Music Garage, and Merriman’s Playhouse.

Join us for this special Spring Membership Edition of The Sauce Live with Dawn Burns, airing Saturday, March 21 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE (88.1 FM). Don’t miss this celebration of live music, community, and the artists who keep the spirit alive.