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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

“The Sauce” EP 62: Buddy Red, Paris Jo and Mark Adams April 11th at 12 Noon est

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 27, 2026 at 10:08 AM EDT
Left: Buddy Red Center: Paris Jo Right: Mark Adams
Buddy Red - Photo credit @abdquadir1 Photos provided by Paris Jo and Mark Adams
Left: Buddy Red Center: Paris Jo Right: Mark Adams

Tune in Saturday, April 11th at 12 PM Eastern for a fresh edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns. This episode brings together a dynamic mix of music, fashion, and creativity.
Buddy Red – Atlanta-based Southern blues artist blending soulful vocals and guitar with influences from Hendrix, James Brown, and Pink Floyd for a sound that’s both classic and bold.
Paris Jo – Independent designer and photographer creating bespoke bridal and evening wear inspired by romance, history, and storytelling—timeless pieces for true art lovers.
Mark Adams – Renowned keyboardist and composer who helped shape neo-soul. A longtime collaborator and former music director for Roy Ayers, he continues to evolve the genre. His band, The Neo-Soul All Stars, recently recorded This Is Neo Soul in tribute to Ayers.
Three voices. One vibe. Don’t miss it.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
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