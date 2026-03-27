“The Sauce” EP 62: Buddy Red, Paris Jo and Mark Adams April 11th at 12 Noon est

Tune in Saturday, April 11th at 12 PM Eastern for a fresh edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns. This episode brings together a dynamic mix of music, fashion, and creativity.

Buddy Red – Atlanta-based Southern blues artist blending soulful vocals and guitar with influences from Hendrix, James Brown, and Pink Floyd for a sound that’s both classic and bold.

Paris Jo – Independent designer and photographer creating bespoke bridal and evening wear inspired by romance, history, and storytelling—timeless pieces for true art lovers.

Mark Adams – Renowned keyboardist and composer who helped shape neo-soul. A longtime collaborator and former music director for Roy Ayers, he continues to evolve the genre. His band, The Neo-Soul All Stars, recently recorded This Is Neo Soul in tribute to Ayers.

Three voices. One vibe. Don’t miss it.