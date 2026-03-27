‘The Sauce Live’ EP 50 featuring Robbie Fulks April 18th at 12 noon est

The Sauce: Live from The Acorn in Three Oaks MI—hosted by Dawn Burns—features GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks. Since emerging in the 1990s as a pioneer of today’s Americana movement, Fulks has consistently explored different sounds, genres, and themes across 16 albums, performing on stages from the Grand Ole Opry and Late Night with Conan O’Brien to the Hollywood Bowl and Jimmy Kimmel Live with Steve Martin, Alison Brown, and Tim O’Brien.

Tune in Saturday, April 18 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE (88.1 FM) for this edition of The Sauce: Live .