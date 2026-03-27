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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 51 featuring Marques Carroll April 25th at 12 noon est

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 27, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
Marques Carroll
Photo provided by Marques Carroll
Marques Carroll

The Sauce: Live from Chicago—hosted by Dawn Burns—features acclaimed trumpeter Marques Carroll. Drawing national attention since 1996, Marques has shared the stage with legends including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, Wynton Marsalis, and Aretha Franklin. Born into a musical family in St. Louis, he discovered his passion at age eight and developed a rich, versatile musical voice rooted in jazz, classical, and Black American Music traditions. A gifted storyteller, Marques uses his artistry to bridge genres and move the soul.
Tune in Saturday, April 25 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE (88.1 FM) for this edition of The Sauce: Live .

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming