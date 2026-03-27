‘The Sauce Live’ EP 51 featuring Marques Carroll April 25th at 12 noon est

The Sauce: Live from Chicago—hosted by Dawn Burns—features acclaimed trumpeter Marques Carroll. Drawing national attention since 1996, Marques has shared the stage with legends including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, Wynton Marsalis, and Aretha Franklin. Born into a musical family in St. Louis, he discovered his passion at age eight and developed a rich, versatile musical voice rooted in jazz, classical, and Black American Music traditions. A gifted storyteller, Marques uses his artistry to bridge genres and move the soul.

Tune in Saturday, April 25 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE (88.1 FM) for this edition of The Sauce: Live .