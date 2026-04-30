‘The Sauce Live’ EP 52 featuring 'On The Lash' May 16th at 12 noon est

Catch The Sauce Live — Saturday, May 16 at Noon

Episode 52 takes you to The Acorn in Three Oaks, Michigan, for a live performance from On The Lash — a band breathing fresh energy into the rich tradition of Irish music.

Formed in 2022, this quartet of friends has rapidly made their mark on festival stages across the country, sharing both the joy and the depth of Celtic music. Their sound blends powerful vocals, dynamic musicianship, and original takes on timeless tunes — rooted in classical training and deep folk traditions, yet unafraid to push the genre forward.

It's authentic. It's adventurous. It's a celebration of where Celtic music has been — and where it's going.

Tune in Saturday, May 16 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE 88.1 FM for this edition of The Sauce Live.