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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 52 featuring 'On The Lash' May 16th at 12 noon est

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT
On The Lash
Photo provided by On The Lash
On The Lash

Catch The Sauce Live — Saturday, May 16 at Noon
Episode 52 takes you to The Acorn in Three Oaks, Michigan, for a live performance from On The Lash — a band breathing fresh energy into the rich tradition of Irish music.
Formed in 2022, this quartet of friends has rapidly made their mark on festival stages across the country, sharing both the joy and the depth of Celtic music. Their sound blends powerful vocals, dynamic musicianship, and original takes on timeless tunes — rooted in classical training and deep folk traditions, yet unafraid to push the genre forward.
It's authentic. It's adventurous. It's a celebration of where Celtic music has been — and where it's going.
Tune in Saturday, May 16 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE 88.1 FM for this edition of The Sauce Live.

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithSpecial ProgrammingFeaturefeatures