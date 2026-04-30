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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 53 featuring Pangea Sky May 23rd at 12 noon est

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Pangea Sky
Photo provided by Pangea Sky
Pangea Sky

Catch The Sauce Live — Saturday, May 23 at Noon
Host Dawn Burns brings you Episode 53 from Merrimans' Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring Pangaea Sky.
In a world where geographical boundaries increasingly blur, the ancient supercontinent of Pangaea — once connecting disparate lands — becomes a fitting metaphor for the music of Pangaea Sky. The quartet draws from a global palette, weaving highly arranged traditional tunes with original compositions rooted in both folkloric and modern sources. The result is a hybrid sound that reflects a more interconnected world, where global influences and technology continue to reshape the contemporary music landscape.
The group features Ron Kadish on double bass and electronics, and Peter Kienle on guitars and guitar synth.
Tune in Saturday, May 23 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE 88.1 FM for this edition of The Sauce Live.

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County."
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithSpecial ProgrammingFeaturefeatures