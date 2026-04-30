‘The Sauce Live’ EP 53 featuring Pangea Sky May 23rd at 12 noon est

Catch The Sauce Live — Saturday, May 23 at Noon

Host Dawn Burns brings you Episode 53 from Merrimans' Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring Pangaea Sky.

In a world where geographical boundaries increasingly blur, the ancient supercontinent of Pangaea — once connecting disparate lands — becomes a fitting metaphor for the music of Pangaea Sky. The quartet draws from a global palette, weaving highly arranged traditional tunes with original compositions rooted in both folkloric and modern sources. The result is a hybrid sound that reflects a more interconnected world, where global influences and technology continue to reshape the contemporary music landscape.

The group features Ron Kadish on double bass and electronics, and Peter Kienle on guitars and guitar synth.

Tune in Saturday, May 23 at 12 noon Eastern on WVPE 88.1 FM for this edition of The Sauce Live.