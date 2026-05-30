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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 54 featuring Brandon Meeks

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 30, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT
Brandon Meeks at The Jazz Kitchen
Phot provided by Brandon Meeks
Brandon Meeks at The Jazz Kitchen

The Sauce Live — Saturday, June 20 at Noon Eastern Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 54 of The Sauce Live, recorded at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis, featuring bassist and composer Brandon Meeks performing On the Shoulders of Giants.
Fresh off receiving the 2026 Creative Capital State of the Art Prize for his Unsung Giants project, Meeks brings that same spirit to this special performance—honoring the brilliance, depth, and legacy of Indianapolis jazz. The broadcast also marks the live debut of new music from one of Indy’s most respected bassists and bandleaders.
Recorded live at The Jazz Kitchen, this inspiring performance showcases Meeks’ artistry, vision, and deep connection to Indianapolis’ rich jazz tradition.

Tune in Saturday, June 20 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming