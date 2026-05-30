‘The Sauce Live’ EP 54 featuring Brandon Meeks

The Sauce Live — Saturday, June 20 at Noon Eastern Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 54 of The Sauce Live, recorded at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis, featuring bassist and composer Brandon Meeks performing On the Shoulders of Giants.

Fresh off receiving the 2026 Creative Capital State of the Art Prize for his Unsung Giants project, Meeks brings that same spirit to this special performance—honoring the brilliance, depth, and legacy of Indianapolis jazz. The broadcast also marks the live debut of new music from one of Indy’s most respected bassists and bandleaders.

Recorded live at The Jazz Kitchen, this inspiring performance showcases Meeks’ artistry, vision, and deep connection to Indianapolis’ rich jazz tradition.

Tune in Saturday, June 20 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.