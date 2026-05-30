© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 55 featuring Abram Collier Nonet

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 30, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
Abram Collier
Photo provided by Abram Collier
Abram Collier

The Sauce Live — Saturday, June 27 at Noon Eastern
Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 55 of The Sauce Live, recorded at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring the Abram Collier Nonet.
Led by vocalist and baritone saxophonist Abram Collier, the ensemble brings together some of Chicago’s finest musicians for an unforgettable performance of original music and exclusive arrangements. Blending jazz with touches of folk, traditional pop, and modern influences, Collier draws inspiration from legendary vocalists including Frank Sinatra, Nat “King” Cole, Michael Bublé, and Harry Connick Jr.
With a fresh approach to timeless sounds, the Abram Collier Nonet connects classic jazz traditions with a new generation of listeners.

Tune in Saturday, June 27 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE for

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

this special edition of The Sauce Live.
Tags
News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming