‘The Sauce Live’ EP 55 featuring Abram Collier Nonet

The Sauce Live — Saturday, June 27 at Noon Eastern

Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 55 of The Sauce Live, recorded at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring the Abram Collier Nonet.

Led by vocalist and baritone saxophonist Abram Collier, the ensemble brings together some of Chicago’s finest musicians for an unforgettable performance of original music and exclusive arrangements. Blending jazz with touches of folk, traditional pop, and modern influences, Collier draws inspiration from legendary vocalists including Frank Sinatra, Nat “King” Cole, Michael Bublé, and Harry Connick Jr.

With a fresh approach to timeless sounds, the Abram Collier Nonet connects classic jazz traditions with a new generation of listeners.

Tune in Saturday, June 27 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE for

this special edition of The Sauce Live.

