‘The Sauce’ EP 65: Geoff Wilkinson, Perin Gurel and Uzima! Drum and Dance Company

Tune in Saturday, July 11 at 12 noon Eastern for a new edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns on 88.1 WVPE. This week, Dawn welcomes acclaimed producer and Mastermind founder Geoff Wilkinson and longtime collaborator Akil Dasan to discuss their debut single. You'll also hear from Perin Gürel, author and professor at the University of Notre Dame. The local arts community is also mourning the loss of Kelly Burgét, founder of UZIMA! African Drum and Dance. In tribute, we'll revisit a memorable conversation that celebrates her passion, vision, and lasting impact on our community.

Don't miss The Sauce, Saturday, July 11 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.