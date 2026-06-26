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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 65: Geoff Wilkinson, Perin Gurel and Uzima! Drum and Dance Company

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 26, 2026 at 9:44 AM EDT
Upper Left: Geoff Wilkinson Lower Left: Perin Gurel Right: Uzima! Drum and Dance Company
Photos provided by Geoff Wilkinson Perin Gurel Uzima! Drum and Dance Company
Upper Left: Geoff Wilkinson Lower Left: Perin Gurel Right: Uzima! Drum and Dance Company

Tune in Saturday, July 11 at 12 noon Eastern for a new edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns on 88.1 WVPE. This week, Dawn welcomes acclaimed producer and Mastermind founder Geoff Wilkinson and longtime collaborator Akil Dasan to discuss their debut single. You'll also hear from Perin Gürel, author and professor at the University of Notre Dame. The local arts community is also mourning the loss of Kelly Burgét, founder of UZIMA! African Drum and Dance. In tribute, we'll revisit a memorable conversation that celebrates her passion, vision, and lasting impact on our community.
Don't miss The Sauce, Saturday, July 11 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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