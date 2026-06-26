‘The Sauce Live’ EP 56 featuring Ryan Meisel Quartet July 18th at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live Saturday, July 18 at Noon EasternJoin host Dawn Burns for Episode 56 of The Sauce Live, recorded at Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, featuring the Ryan Meisel Quartet. Saxophonist and composer Ryan Meisel blends modern, original jazz with the traditions of swing, bebop, hard bop, and the avant-garde. Backed by some of Wisconsin’s finest jazz musicians, the quartet delivers energetic, thought-provoking performances marked by bold improvisation and dynamic interplay. Meisel’s fiery saxophone work and compelling compositions reflect a lifelong musical journey while honoring jazz’s rich heritage. Tune in Saturday, July 18, at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE for this special edition of The Sauce Live.