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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 57 featuring Kris Brownlee July 25th at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 26, 2026 at 9:57 AM EDT
Kris Brownlee
Photo provided by Kris Brownlee
Kris Brownlee

The Sauce Live — Saturday, July 25 at Noon Eastern
Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 55 of The Sauce Live, recorded at the 38th Annual Elkhart Jazz Festival in Elkhart, Indiana, featuring saxophonist Kris Brownlee. A graduate of Manchester University with degrees in Music Performance and Psychology, Brownlee has built a career spanning more than two decades. He has collaborated with renowned artists including Grammy Award-winning producer Michael Broening, Jonathan Fritzen, Cindy Bradley, Gabriela Anders, Freddie Fox, and Jay Soto.
Known for his expressive sound and versatility, Brownlee is not only an accomplished saxophonist but also a composer and producer. His engaging performances blend technical excellence with contemporary jazz influences.

Tune in Saturday, July 25, at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE for this special edition of The Sauce Live.

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
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