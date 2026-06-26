‘The Sauce Live’ EP 57 featuring Kris Brownlee July 25th at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live — Saturday, July 25 at Noon Eastern

Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 55 of The Sauce Live, recorded at the 38th Annual Elkhart Jazz Festival in Elkhart, Indiana, featuring saxophonist Kris Brownlee. A graduate of Manchester University with degrees in Music Performance and Psychology, Brownlee has built a career spanning more than two decades. He has collaborated with renowned artists including Grammy Award-winning producer Michael Broening, Jonathan Fritzen, Cindy Bradley, Gabriela Anders, Freddie Fox, and Jay Soto.

Known for his expressive sound and versatility, Brownlee is not only an accomplished saxophonist but also a composer and producer. His engaging performances blend technical excellence with contemporary jazz influences.

Tune in Saturday, July 25, at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE for this special edition of The Sauce Live.