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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 66: Desarae Dee, Louise Golbey Jenario Morgan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:31 AM EDT
Left: Desarae Dee Center: Louise Golbey Rigth: Jenario Morgan
Photos provided Desarae Dee, Louise Golbey Jenario Morgan
Desarae Dee, Louise Golbey Jenario Morgan

Tune in Saturday, August 8 at noon Eastern for a new edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns on 88.1 WVPE.This week, Dawn welcomes "Toronto's Queen of Vibes," Desarae Dee—the internationally acclaimed, award-winning fusion artist, composer, producer, and GRAMMY® voting member. Known for blending jazz, gospel, soul, and electronic influences, Desarae creates music that's bold, uplifting, and deeply expressive. She talks with Dawn about her creative journey, her evolving artistic vision, and how she's using music to inspire, heal, and connect with audiences around the world.Also on this week's program, singer-songwriter Louise Golbey shares her soulful sound and musical journey, and South Bend poet Jenario Morgan brings his distinctive voice and perspective to the conversation.

t's another inspiring mix of music, creativity, and culture on The Sauce with Dawn Burns. Join us Saturday, August 8 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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