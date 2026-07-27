‘The Sauce’ EP 66: Desarae Dee, Louise Golbey Jenario Morgan

Tune in Saturday, August 8 at noon Eastern for a new edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns on 88.1 WVPE.This week, Dawn welcomes "Toronto's Queen of Vibes," Desarae Dee—the internationally acclaimed, award-winning fusion artist, composer, producer, and GRAMMY® voting member. Known for blending jazz, gospel, soul, and electronic influences, Desarae creates music that's bold, uplifting, and deeply expressive. She talks with Dawn about her creative journey, her evolving artistic vision, and how she's using music to inspire, heal, and connect with audiences around the world.Also on this week's program, singer-songwriter Louise Golbey shares her soulful sound and musical journey, and South Bend poet Jenario Morgan brings his distinctive voice and perspective to the conversation.

t's another inspiring mix of music, creativity, and culture on The Sauce with Dawn Burns. Join us Saturday, August 8 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.