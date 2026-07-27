‘The Sauce’ EP 66: Motown Legend Martha Reeves, Louise Golbey, Desarae Dee

Tune in Saturday, August 8th at noon Eastern for a new edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns on 88.1 WVPE. This week, Dawn sits down with Motown legend Martha Reeves. As the iconic voice of Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Reeves helped define the Motown sound—and American popular music—with timeless hits including “Dancing in the Street,” “Heat Wave,” “Jimmy Mack,” and “Nowhere to Run.” A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee who turns 85 in a few weeks, Martha is entering an exciting new chapter with Searching, her first new album in 22 years, arriving August 14th. The album features the new single “To Know You Is To Love You” and is a powerful reminder that her voice, passion, and influence remain as vibrant as ever.

Also on the show: artist, singer, and songwriter Louise Golbey, along with “Toronto’s Queen of Vibes,” award-winning instrumental fusion artist Desarae Dee.

Don’t miss The Sauce with Dawn Burns, Saturday, August 8th at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.